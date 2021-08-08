Schoolgirl freed in Nigeria after 7 years in Boko Haram captivity

Nigeria: Borno state governor said on Saturday that one abducted girl from the Nigerian town of Chibok had been freed and reunited with her parents seven years after Boko Haram extremists kidnapped her and over 200 of her classmates.

The attack on the northeastern town’s school one night in April 2014 triggered a worldwide uproar and a social media movement with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.

The girl and someone she said she married during her imprisonment, according to Governor Babagana Zulum, surrendered to the military 10 days ago. Government authorities have used the time since to identify her and contact her parents.

Initially, the Islamist organisation kidnapped 270 girls, but 82 were released in 2017 through mediation, adding to the 24 who were released or recovered. A few others have fled or had been freed, but the terrorist organisation is thought to be holding 113 of the girls captive.

Zulum said that reuniting the girl with her relatives has boosted hopes that those currently held as captives will be found. As part of a government rehabilitation program, he said the girl will get psychological and medical therapy.

Boko Haram and its subsequent spinoff of Islamic State West Africa Province were the first to carry out large school kidnappings in Nigeria, but now criminal gangs taking students for ransom are using the same approach.

Last month, bandits kidnapped pupils from a boarding school in Kaduna, the 10th mass school kidnapping in northern Nigeria since December, which has resulted in the abduction of over 1,000 students.