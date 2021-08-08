Some heroes wear khaki: Rohit Shetty on inaugurating gym for Mumbai Police

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty holds the police service in high regard. He has referred to them as ‘real-life heroes’ on several occasions. Furthermore, he holds them in such high regard that he made a cop universe featuring Singham, Simmba and the soon-to-be-released Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty is also a frequent attendee at police gatherings and events.

The director was also honoured with an award at the Sakal Sanman Awards event for his modest support of the Mumbai police during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, this time, he attended the inauguration of a gym for Mumbai police officers in the city. Rohit Shetty expressed his gratitude for being a part of the occasion while posting pictures on Instagram. Along with the photos, Shetty wrote: ‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear khaki… Mumbai police. honoured’

Meanwhile, his next cop universe picture is yet to be released in theatres. The movie was supposed to be released in March 2020, but due to the pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

However, during the Bell Bottom teaser, Akshay Kumar was asked about Sooryavanshi. To which Akshay responded: ‘Sooryavanshi release date ke baare mein sirf do hi log jaante hai. Ek toh bhagwan jaante hai aur ek toh Rohit Shetty ji jaante hai.’

In addition to Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprising their roles as Simmba and Singham, respectively.