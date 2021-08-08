State government extends lockdown, lifts night curfew

Chandigarh: Haryana government has extended the ongoing lockdown till August 23, with certain relaxations. The state government has lifted the night curfew imposed in the state.

”COVID restrictions under ‘Surakshit Haryana’ extended till Aug 23 with some relaxations’, said order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

As per the new order, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas are now allowed to open with 50% capacity. All shops and malls can reopen as long as they follow social distancing norms. Swimming pools were also allowed to reopen.

Also Read: Threat to human rights highest in police stations: CJI on custodial torture

Religious places are also allowed to open with 50 persons at a time. Corporate offices are allowed to operate full attendance. 100 people will be allowed to attend funerals/cremations. Gatherings at open spaces cane be organized with 100 persons.

Students are allowed to visit university/colleges for clearing doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.