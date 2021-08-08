Terror Funding: National Investigation Agency raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 45 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. The agency conducted searches at the residences of members of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

The searches are being carried out in Doda, Budgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Rajouri and other districts of the union territory. NIA had registered a case against JeI on the allegations that they, along with Hizbul Mujahideen, were involved in funding and supporting terror activities at the behest of Pakistan.

‘A fresh FIR has been lodged against the JeI and today’s raids are part of the investigation pertaining to this FIR’, sources said.

JeI was banned by the Committee on Security (CCS) in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after the Pulwama terror attack. The outfit is linked with United Jihad Council, an ‘umbrella organization of all terrorist outfits.