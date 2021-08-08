‘They have done something terrific’: Shashi Tharoor praises Union government

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor praised the Union government over the CoWIN portal. The former union minister said that the Union government has done something terrific by providing Covid vaccine certificate through WhatsApp.

‘I’ve always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they’ve done something terrific. Send a @WhatsApp message “download certificate” to 90131 51515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by @WhatsApp. Simple&fast!’, tweeted Tharoor.

The Union government has on Sunday launched a new initiative to provide vaccination certificate on WhatsApp. For getting the certificate, a user will need to save contact number +91 9013151515 on the phone and then type and send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. After this, the user will need to enter the one-time password sent on his/her mobile number, following which the certificate would be received.

‘Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515; Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds’, Union Health Minister H Mansukh Mandaviya’s office tweeted.