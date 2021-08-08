Threat to human rights highest in police stations: CJI on custodial torture

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday raised the subject of custodial torture by police that still prevails in the country.

He claims that at police stations, the threat to human rights and physical integrity is greatest and that even individuals from the affluent classes are not spared.

Speaking at an event organised by the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA), CJI Ramana stated: ‘The threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations. Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society. Going by the recent reports even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment.’

Despite constitutional declarations and protections, he said that the absence of adequate legal counsel at police stations is a major disadvantage to those who have been arrested or imprisoned.

He stated that it was critical to close the gap in access to justice between the wealthy and the most vulnerable.

‘To keep police excesses in check dissemination of information about the constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary. The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station or prison is a step in this direction,’ he said.

‘The realities of socio-economic diversity which prevail in our nation, cannot ever be a reason for denial of rights. If, as an institution, the judiciary wants to garner the faith of the citizens, we have to make everyone feel assured that we exist for them. For the longest time, the vulnerable population has lived outside the system of justice,’ CJI added.

He proposed that the postal system be used to raise awareness about the availability of free legal aid services and to expand the reach of legal services to people living in remote regions of the country.