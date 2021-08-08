Welcome to the club: India’s first individual Olympic champ Bindra to Neeraj Chopra

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, congratulated javelin star Neeraj Chopra on his victory in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

After winning the men’s javelin throw final with a best attempt of 87.58m in his second throw, Neeraj Chopra joined Abhinav Bindra on the exclusive two-man list.

‘And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man! You have fulfilled a nation’s dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club – a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you,’ Bindra tweeted.

A nation of a billion-plus waited with bated breath for a historic medal, knowing it was well within reach — an unparalleled sensation in track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal is India’s second in the individual category, following Abhinav Bindra’s win in the 19m Air Rifle shooting event in China.