Withdraw order giving me cabinet rank status: Yediyurappa to Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to reverse his decision to elevate him to cabinet level.

‘I request you to provide me only those facilities which are given to an immediate former Chief Minister and withdraw the order giving me a cabinet rank,’ Yediyurappa said in a letter to Bommai that was made accessible to the media.

Bommai on Saturday had ordered Yediyurappa to be given ministerial-level privileges.

Yediyurappa announced his resignation on July 26, which coincided with the end of his two-year tenure in office.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting the day after his resignation, Yediyurappa presented Bommai’s name as the new leader, which was unanimously approved and on July 28, Bommai was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.