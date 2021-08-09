Breaking News: Famous malayalam actress passes away

Trivandrum: Since 2012, actor Saranya Sasi has been battling a rare form of brain tumor. The actress passed away in a private hospital in Trivandrum. In April after surgery, she became bed-ridden. Her health deteriorated when she developed covid and pneumonia.

Sooryodayam was the first serial project of Saranya to be broadcast on Doordarshan. She also acted in the Telugu serial Swathi. Saranya debuted as a lead in Tamil film in 2010 with Pachai Engira Kaathu and in Mollywood with Chacko Randaman (2006). Saranya rose to fame in the Malayalam serial Karuthamuthu (2014), directed by Praveen Kadakkavoor.