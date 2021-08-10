51 civilians killed in terror attack

Bamko: At least 51 civilians were massacred by a suspected Islamist jihadist in the African country of Mali. The terrorists ransacked and burned the houses and also took away herds of livestock in the villages.

‘Terrorists on Sunday invaded the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft near Mali’s border with Niger and they massacred everyone’, said military officer to news agency AFP.

’20 civilians were massacred in Karou, 14 civilians were killed in Ouatagouna, and other civilians were killed in the hamlet of Daoutegeft’, said a local official.

Also Read: ‘Leave war-torn Afghanistan on ‘special flight’ today’: India urges people to return

No militant group has yet claimed the responsibility of the attacks.

Mali, a landlocked country situated in sub-Sahara region in Western Africa is witnessing terrorist insurgency since 2012. The insurgency has spread to its neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso also.

Meanwhile, 12 security personnel were killed and 8 others were injured in an attack by militants in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Attacks by militants are increasing in Sahel region situated in Western Africa. Thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced in terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

At least 132 people were killed by insurgents in May in Burkina Faso’s worst single attack yet.