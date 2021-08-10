79 villages in Pune to be kept under observation to contain Zika virus

Pune: The District collector has released a list of 79 villages that are most at the risk of the Zika virus. These 79 villages are spread across 12 talukas and have been declared hypersensitive to the virus due to an increase in confirmed Dengue and Chikungunya cases in the previous three years.

The District government has so far examined 6 villages by Saturday, including Belasar, where the first Zika virus case was recorded on July 30. As pregnant women are considered to be the most vulnerable to the illness, 99 pregnant women have been surveyed in these communities thus far, with blood samples submitted to the NIV.

In an order dated August 5, the collector stated that these 79 communities will be placed on a list of infection surveillance. All of these villages in Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Haveli, Velha, Mulshi, Baramati, Purandar and Bhor will be monitored by the administration.

The NIV has received 158 blood smear samples in total. None of the pregnant ladies who were surveyed were found to be experiencing any symptoms. There has only been one verified case of Zika virus so far.

A survey of all residences in six villages, including Belasar, is now underway. The National Institute of Virology is examing samples from people who have been diagnosed with the flu.

Belssar, Kothle, Walunje, Nilunje, Khanwadi, and Pargaon are among the six villages in Purandar tehsil.

Fever, body rashes, conjunctivitis, lethargy and headache are among symptoms of the Zika virus, which can persist up to seven days. Eighty percent of infected people show no signs or symptoms. If a pregnant woman contracts the Zika virus, her baby may develop microcephaly, a disease in which the infant’s head is significantly smaller than usual.