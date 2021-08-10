Among SOPs students need written consents from parents for visiting schools

New Delhi: Parents’ written consent, non-sharing of books and stationery, sanitising schools and conducting thermal scanning are among the guidelines outlined Monday by the Delhi government, a day after students from Classes 10 to 12 were allowed to visit schools.

On August 8, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted students of class 10 to 12 to resume school visits from Monday for tasks relating to admission to practical activities for board exams, as well as to resume health checkups on school grounds. ‘A written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. In case going to school for health services related matter, the child should be accompanied by parents or guardian. Online classes and digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through online classes shall be allowed to do so,’ the SOPs issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

This statement stated that the head of school will develop a specific schedule based on the capacities of the classrooms and labs after considering Covid-appropriate behavior. ‘All required measures and precautions like social distancing, wearing face mask etc need to be observed by everyone at all times. Students may be guided not to share books, copies and stationery items etc,’ the DoE added.

The department has directed all school staff and students to undergo thermal scanning before entering the premises, and anyone who has a cold, cough, fever, or other symptoms of a viral infection will not be allowed to attend the school. ‘Proper sanitization of school premises, including frequent disinfection of common areas like washrooms etc, shall be ensured. The head of schools should ensure that all the teachers and staff are vaccinated on priority,’ it said.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year due to a nationwide lockdown designed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The schools were partially reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in January of this year, but again closed in April due to the second wave of COVID-19. The government had last month announced that auditoriums and assembly halls can be used for training and meetings as long as they are occupied to at least 50 percent.