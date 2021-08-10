India-Dubai Flights: Covid vaccination certificate not required for residents to return

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not needed for passengers coming to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The national air carrier of Dubai also made it clear that this is specific for travelling to Dubai and not other emirates.

Emirates Airline Support confirmed this on its Twitter handle as a reply to a query from a passenger.

Also Read: Dubai-India flights: Unvaccinated children under 18 exempted from PCR test, vaccination

But all the passengers must apply for pre- entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). They must also possess a negative PCR certificate from certified labs taken no more than 48 hours before their departure. They must also take another PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Airline representatives at check-in counters would be checking for these two requirements, and not travellers’ Covid vaccination status.

‘As per instructions issued by civil aviation authorities in Dubai, for passengers to disembark in Dubai, only three documents are required. They need to have a GDRFA approval, negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours before departure, and a rapid PCR test result from the airport’, said a top Air India official to Khaleej Times.