‘Leave war-torn Afghanistan on ‘special flight’ today’: India urges people to return

As per a request from India, its nationals in Afghanistan should leave on Tuesday on a ‘special flight’ to New Delhi. ‘A special flight is leaving Mazar-e-Sharif for New Delhi. E.g. Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif should leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late tonight’, according to the Indian consulate in Afghan Mazar city.

India intensified its efforts to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn country as Taliban fighters tightened their grip on captured territory in northern Afghanistan. ‘Indian citizens who wish to leave by special flight should immediately contact the following numbers via WhatsApp: 0785891303, 0785891301,’ the announcement stated.

(1/2) A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening. — India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) August 10, 2021

Taliban fighters were consolidating their grip in Aibak, the capital of Samangan province on the main route between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, residents were quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Several members of the government security forces appeared to have withdrawn from the town, residents stated.