Nestle’s popular brands to sport masks on packaging to boost Covid-19 awareness

New Delhi: Nestle India is preparing to launch a campaign that will use masks on the logos of its iconic Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe and everyday brands in an effort to promote Covid appropriate behaviour. Print and digital activations will also be part of the campaign.

‘Nestlé India understands the ‘need of the hour’ and wants to sensitise each and every individual about the one basic practice that we must all follow —masking up. To remind all of us and to create awareness on this very important safeguard, we have commenced work towards tweaking our product packaging that will see our iconic brands masked up,’ a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Over the next few weeks, packs featuring modified logos from the four brands will hit store shelves. Print and digital advertising will accompany the India-specific package modifications.

Several firms have utilised Covid-19-related messaging as a platform for launching public awareness campaigns.

Netflix, online meal delivery aggregator Zomato, Hindustan Unilever’s Lifebuoy and Amul, among others, used public service message campaigns last year. Dettol, a hygiene brand owned by Reckitt Benckiser, recently updated its famous logo with stories and photos of ‘covid guardians’ who stepped in to aid during India’s catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak.

Dettol has compiled a collection of 100 such stories of frontline workers and other people who helped satisfy the demand for medical oxygen and deliver ration packages and medications to those in need. Then Slice, PepsiCo’s mango-based drink brand, debuted an Instagram Augmented Reality (AR) filter that transforms its logo, although only digitally, to tell an uplifting narrative of a courageous fighter.

Nestle India stated that in the past, package modifications were made to reflect significant themes for the society such as the need for educating the girl child.

In 2016, Nestlé India, in collaboration with Nanhi Kali, had also changed the packaging of Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat to encourage the education of girls. For instance, Maggi’s tagline has been modified from ‘2-minute noodles’ to ‘2-minutes for education.’