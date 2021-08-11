India-UAE flights: Air India Express issues new guidelines for passengers

Mumbai: Air India Express issued fresh guidelines for passengers travelling from India to UAE. The budget air carrier urged all passengers to reach their departure airports six hours in advance.

‘Passengers travelling to the UAE from India are requested to report at the airport at least six hours prior to departure. As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport’, said the airline.

Air India Express informed that the test counters will start four hours before departure time and would close two hours prior to departure.