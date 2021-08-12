Mahzooz Draw: Two Indian expats become ‘overnight millionaires’ in UAE

Dubai: Fortune again blessed two Indian expats in Dubai as they won 37th Mahzooz weekly live draw. Deepa, a Keralite living in Dubai and Baranidaran, from Pondicherry have won 1 million Dirhams in the draw .

‘It was great to finally reunite with my parents after a long time. But this time, it was a unique moment to cherish forever as I found out I was a brand-new millionaire. I am speechless and really don’t know how to explain the overwhelming joy I felt! I saw my parents and won Dh1,000,000 on the same day!’, said Deepa. Deepa who works in a market research company said that the prize money will secure her parents’ future and fulfil their needs.

‘My husband and I participate in Mahzooz on a weekly basis, and we would always tease each other about whose door luck would knock on first. We are so thrilled that I finally became a lucky Mahzooz millionaire’, said she.

‘In fact, I decided to go home mainly because my father is unwell. The medical expenses have had us worried, but now I can finally breathe a sigh of relief after winning big. Our children are equally thrilled about the big win. Now, we can invest the money to secure a better future for them, she said.

‘I have been participating in Mahzooz since its launch, eagerly waiting to see my lucky numbers among the winning numbers. The wait was worth it. The feeling I got when I saw my winning balance of Dh1 million was just incredible. Seven is my lucky number and now it is one of the luckiest days in my life as the 37th weekly live draw took place on August 7. What a coincidence!” Baranidaran said.

‘For most expats, living away from their parents is always a major worry. I have always wanted to bring my parents to live with me, but the financial constraints always pulled me back. Now, we can live together and there’s nothing more comforting than that’, he added.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and by purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, August 14 at 9 pm UAE time.