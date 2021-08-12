Noise Pollution: High Court orders 16 mosques to submit affidavits on loudspeakers

Bengaluru: A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Sanjay Gowda of the Karnataka High Court has ordered the management of 16 mosques in Bengaluru to submit affidavit in connection with sound pollution. The court ordered this in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by 32 residents of Icon apartment on Thanisandra Road.

The bench stated that the management of masjids has to submit an affidavit before the court on whether they are following the guidelines prescribed by the government to avoid sound pollution. The management must also mention whether they had got the license as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines and if not, they can not use loudspeakers.