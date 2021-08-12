USD 2k for a slice of wedding cake! Read to know more…

London: The wedding cake of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was bought at auction by a royal fan for 1,850 pounds (USD 2,565), more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot. This large cake is covered in icing and marzipan, and the base is decorated with a sugared royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver colors. An employee of the royal family, Moya Smith, preserved the cake with cling film and dated it July 29, 1981.

The cake piece was sold on Wednesday for several times over its estimated price of 300 to 500 pounds to buyer Gerry Layton after a flurry of bidding from around the world.

Layton, who describes himself as a monarchist, said he would add the cake piece to his collection and benefit charities. ‘I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death,’ he said. ‘I also thought that I could put it up as a raffle prize with some of the money going to Centrepoint, which Princess Di was patron of.’

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said he was astounded by the number of bidders. He said that most of the enquiries came from the UK, US and the Middle East.

On July 29, 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in St. Paul’s Cathedral. Wedding cakes from more than 20 different companies were provided for the event. In 1992, Charles and Diana split up and got divorced in 1996. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.