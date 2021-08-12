Uttarakhand CM visits Vandana’s home, gives her cheque of Rs 25 lakh

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured hockey star Vandana Kataria at her house on Thursday for her success in the Tokyo Olympics. He also gave her a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

At the Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team lost in the bronze medal race.

Kataria has been dubbed Uttarakhand’s pride by Dhami, who said that as a member of the Indian women’s hockey team for more than a decade, she has made everyone proud with her hard work and commitment.

On August 8, Dhami also presented her with the Tilu Rauteli award, which is granted yearly to 22 women for their outstanding contributions. He also declared that Kataria will be the state’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padavo’ campaign’s brand ambassador.

Madan Kaushik, the state president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, also congratulated Kataria. Lawmaker Adesh Chauhan has promised to rebuild a road connecting to Kataria’s home in Haridwar.