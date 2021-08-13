Telangana: Man keeps grandfather’s body in fridge

Hyderabad: In Telangana, a man allegedly kept the body of his 93-year-old grandfather inside the refrigerator because he didn’t have money to perform his last rites. The police searched the house at Parkala in Warangal after neighbours complained about foul smell. A decomposing body was found inside the refrigerator during the police search.

It is said that the retired man and his grandson Nikhil have been staying on rent at the premises and have been surviving on the pension of the elderly man. ‘The man told police that his grandfather was bedridden and died of ill health recently. After the death, he had initially wrapped the body with a bedsheet and later kept the body in the fridge. He told police he did this as he was unable to perform the last rites as he did not have money,’ according to a police official.

The 23-year-old, Nikhil, told the police that his grandfather had died three days ago and that he put the body in the fridge because he did not have money to pay for last rites. It is also being investigated whether the 23-year-old man hid the body so that his pension would not be stopped. An investigation has been opened into a suspicious death.