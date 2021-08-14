Delta plus variant cases in Maharashtra increases – 66 positive cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai: According to reports, Maharashtra confirmed five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant on Friday (August 13, 2021). Of the five fatalities, two were from Ratnagiri district and one each from Raigad, Beed and Mumbai.

Mumbai had seen its first death from the Delta Plus variant in July, when a 63-year-old woman who had been fully vaccinated succumbed to the infection. A few days after her death, at least two of her close contacts were infected as well. On August 11, the state authorities discovered that she had a Delta Plus variant infection.

In the meantime, as many as 66 people were also discovered infected with the highly transmissible variant in the state. It was detected by genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state. Among the 66 Delta plus patients, 33 were in the 19 to 45 age group, 18 were in the 46 to 60 age group, eight were over 60 and seven were under 18. It should be noted that ten patients had received both shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Most of the Delta plus patients came from Jalgaon (13), followed by Ratnagiri (12) and Mumbai (11). There were six patients from Thane and six from Pune. There were also cases reported from Palghar, Nanded, Gondia, Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed.

According to the health department, a 50-year-old woman from Thane was also found COVID-19 positive on July 22 and her report received on Friday revealed she was infected with the Delta plus variant of the virus.

In June, an 80-year old unvaccinated woman from Ratnagiri district who had been infected with the Delta Plus variant had died.