State government extends Covid restrictions till August 31

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the ongoing Covid-induced restrictions till August 31 with certain relaxations. The new guidelines will come into effect from August 16.

As per the new guidelines, cinema theatres, sadans, manchas, auditoriums and open-air theatres will be allowed to open with 50% capacity. Shops and commercial establishments including restaurants and bars can remain open till 10.30 pm. Stadium and swimming pools may remain open with 50% of capacity at a time

But, the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am.

On Friday, the state reported 747 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths. The overall infection tally is now at 15,36,446 and the death toll is at 18,268. At present, there are 10,127 active cases. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.15% and the fatality rate is 1.19%.