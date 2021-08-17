6 countries removed from ‘Green List’ of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have released the updated green list of destinations. Six countries have been removed from the list- Armenia Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives and the USA’. At present there are 28 countries included in the list. It includes Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine. Passengers travelling from green list countries are exempted from quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles – have been listed as travel corridors. Fully vaccinated passengers from these countries will also be exempted from quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

All other passengers from countries – not in the green list – will be required to wear a medically approved wristband and quarantine for seven days if they have been fully vaccinated. Passengers who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days.