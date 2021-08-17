Man shot dead in front of father for testifying in rape case in UP

Meerut: A 27-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in front of his father near a hamlet in Kairana, for testifying in court in a rape case.

Two youngsters in their late twenties have been charged with murder, according to police sources and efforts are being made to apprehend the perpetrators. The crime took place in the agricultural plains of Bhura village in Shamli’s Kairana town on Monday.

The father of the deceased, who witnessed the murder stated: ‘I was going to the field with my son when all of a sudden, Sunny Singh and Shubham Kumar emerged from the bushes and told my son, ‘you are too eager to testify against us in court. Now, we will kill you in front of your father.’ Soon afterward, they dragged my son into the field. I cried and pleaded with them to spare him.’

He further added: ‘Another farmer Kuldeep also joined me as we tried to rescue my son, but they shot him dead in front of us. My son was a witness in a rape case, in which both the killers were accused.’

Before departing the scene, the accused threatened to kill the deceased’s father if he testified against them in court.

Also Read: Mazar in Delhi vandalised for second time in a month, two arrested

Additional superintendent of police OP Singh said, ‘The accused have been booked under IPC’s section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to arrest the culprits.’

As per reports, the two men raped a 30-year-old woman from the same town two years ago, for which they were arrested and sentenced to prison, but were released on bail a year later.