Police constable shoots himself in head, in critical condition

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself, near a police post in Vasant Vihar in Southwest Delhi. The incident occurred on Monday morning. The constable was found lying on the side of the road by a passerby.

He was identified as Rakesh, 35. According to senior police officials, the constable shot himself in the case. His condition is said to be critical.

Read also: US eases travel advisory for India

The police are investigating the cause of the incident. According to a report in Indian Express, police received a PCR call early on Monday concerning the incident. ‘Police were told that a constable was lying on the road with a bullet injury. The caller, who is a minor, was out for a morning walk when he saw the constable. Our team then rushed to Poorvi Marg and found that the constable had shot himself on the right side of his head,’ according to Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest).

As per police reports, the bullet entered Rakesh’s left arm, causing severe injuries. He shot himself with his service pistol. Immediately, he was taken to the trauma center at AIIMS. In addition to the crime branch, forensics teams also arrived at the site to gather samples.