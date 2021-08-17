The future of Afghan students in Karnataka is uncertain

Bengaluru: There are many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad who are worried since the Taliban have taken control of their homeland. ‘Our families (back home) are in great danger. I couldn’t call them, but I was able to reach them online and they told me they are safe,’ said Haroon, a student in a private college.

Students from Afghan schools in the city, who requested anonymity, expressed concern for their families back home and uncertainty about the future. Under the US-backed government, the girl student said, ‘the situation had significantly improved in the past few years because they built a society. However, when the Taliban came back, the situation would deteriorate. The Taliban have not yet determined what rules they’re going to impose on women. This is a source of concern for us,’ she said.

According to another student, ‘Our people are worried because we don’t know what we’ll do in the future. How can we stay at home since we aren’t allowed to work after studying so much?’ University of Agriculture Sciences in Dharwad has been stricken with deep disquiet as students watch the unfolding developments in their country in shock.

‘Despite the Taliban takeover not occurring, we were worried about the safety of our families. After speaking with them, we are relieved,’ Nusratullah Kakar, a research scholar at the university, said. He estimates that there are 15 students in Dharwad. The university had a meeting with other Afghan students and offered them words of comfort.