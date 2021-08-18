Diesel price reduced by oil companies

Mumbai: Public sector oil companies in the country reduced the price of diesel by 22 paise. Petrol price remained unchanged. Diesel is priced at Rs 96.26 per liter and petrol is at Rs 103.82.

Oil companies revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes and transportation charges. Rajasthan levies the highest tax on fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.