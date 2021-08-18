Indian citizenship granted to Sindhi refugees from Pakistan

Indore: The Union government granted Indian citizenship to 75 Sindhi refugees from Pakistan. This was done as part of the commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence. The citizenship certificates were given in the presence of BJP MP Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Jitu Jirati and Collector Manish Singh.

‘We were harassed in Pakistan, so we came to India 32 years ago. It has been 32 years since we are living in this nation. Today, we are getting citizenship in India. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this’, said Murlilal Madhvani, who reached India 30 years ago.

‘These Pakistani nationals were living in Indore on a long-term visas. Today we are giving citizenship to 75 people on the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. More than 600 Pakistani Sindhis living in Indore have been given citizenship so far’, said Shankar Lalwani.