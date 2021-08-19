Monsoon set to revive from today, says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon may revive in north India from August 19. The national weather agency forecasted widespread rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19-21.

IMD also predicted rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from August 20-21. Bihar may experience widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from August 20-22. The IMD further said that states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will continue to witness light rainfall spell.

‘Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19; over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20; and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18’, said the weather bulletin issued by IMD.

The weather agency also issued an orange alert for Delhi on Friday.