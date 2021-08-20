Ministry of External Affairs released updated phone numbers, e-mail ID for Indians in Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the updated mobile numbers, WhatsApp numbers and email id for Indians in Afghanistan. The Ministry urged all Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan to contact these number immediately.

Special Afghanistan Cell:

Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785

WhatsApp numbers: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944

Email: [email protected]

‘Ministry of External Affairs has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately for support’, the external affairs stated.