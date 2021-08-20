Taliban conduct raids at closed Indian consulate, take away cars

Kabul: Taliban terrorists raided the Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat in Afghanistan. The militants also took away the parked vehicles in the Consulate. As per reports, the militants searched for documents in the Indian offices.

‘#BREAKING: On instructions of Pakistan ISI, Taliban conducted a search at the Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat. Taliban was asked to look for some documents. Taliban also has surrounded the Indian embassy in Kabul. No documents found. Pak ISI likely up to some mischief’, tweeted senior Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul.

Also Read: Ministry of External Affairs released updated phone numbers, e-mail ID for Indians in Afghanistan

India has four consulates – Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif – in Afghanistan. India has closed all the consulates in the country after Taliban seized power in the country. India has also evacuated all staffs from the country.

‘We expected this. They ransacked the place searched documents and also took away our parked vehicles from both embassies’, a senior officer told reporters.

An intelligence document for the UN has revealed that the Taliban are going house-to-house searching for people who worked with the US and NATO forces, according to news agency AFP.