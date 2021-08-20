‘The greatest embarrassment in the history of our country’: Donald Trump

New York: Former US President Donald Trump came down heavily on US President Joe Biden over the situation in Afghanistan. The Republican leader in an interview given to Fox News also admitted that he was not aware of the US President’s power and how important the role is in the country.

‘I don’t think in all of the years, our country has ever been so humiliated. There has never been anything like what’s happened here’, said Donald Trump.

‘I have never realized how important, frankly – and it is a horrible thing to say – how important a president, the head of this country is’, added he.

The peace deal between the US and the Taliban was signed during Trump’s presidency in which the US administration promised to leave Afghanistan in exchange for a promise by the Taliban to not attack their country. But the Taliban took control of the country much before the August 31 deadline set by Biden to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

This has led to massive backlash for Biden as critics say that the crisis could have been prevented if the US had strategized it better.