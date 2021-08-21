‘Will Biden apologize for the greatest tactical mistake in history’, asks Trump

New York: Former US President Donald Trump once again attacked his successor Joe Biden over the mismanagement of the Afghanistan issue. According to the Republican leader it was the ‘greatest tactical mistake’ in history.

‘Afghanistan under Biden was not a withdrawal, it was a surrender. Will he apologize for the greatest tactical mistake in history, pulling the military out before our citizens?’, Trump asked.

‘Leaving Americans behind for death is an unforgivable dereliction of duty, which will go down in infamy’, Trump said.

Also Read: Emirates Airline to resume flight service from this country

Earlier in an interview given to Fox News Trump launched severe criticism against Biden. ‘I don’t think in all of the years, our country has ever been so humiliated. There has never been anything like what’s happened here’, said Donald Trump.

The peace deal between the US and the Taliban was signed during Trump’s presidency in which the US administration promised to leave Afghanistan in exchange for a promise by the Taliban to not attack their country. But the Taliban took control of the country much before the August 31 deadline set by Biden to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

This has led to massive backlash for Biden as critics say that the crisis could have been prevented if the US had strategized it better.