Country extends border wall to keep Afghan refugees out

As if to ignore the humanitarian crisis arising from the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Greece announces the completion of a 40-kilometer fence along the Turkey border. In addition, a monitoring system has been installed in order to prevent any possible asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

As people are fleeing persecution or further conflict in Afghanistan, there are fears that Europe could face a migration crisis similar to that in 2015. In order to prevent another attack similar to the one six years ago, Greece has taken steps to prevent a repeat. Nearly eight miles of fencing had already been constructed. Chrisochoidis added, ‘We can’t wait passively to see what the implications may be. We will keep our borders safe and inviolable’.

The Greek government announced last week that it would not allow refugees to enter Europe. Deputy minister of migration Notis Mitarachi said, ‘Afghan migrants cannot access Europe through our country’. On Friday, the matter was discussed by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in a meeting with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Afghanistan and Iran, which serve as a key route for Afghans to enter Turkey, should be supported or a new wave of migration will occur, his office said in a statement.