Introduction of semester system: Bengal HS council to follow govt advice

Kolkata: In the future, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will consider the advice of the higher education department before introducing a semester-based curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. The decision to hold the Higher Secondary examination offline next year will also depend on the instructions from the government at that time and the Covid-19 situation at that time, said newly-appointed WBCHSE president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

Several media outlets have recently reported that the WBCHSE might implement a semester-based curriculum for its two-year higher secondary courses based on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), starting next year or later. ‘The Council will go by what the higher education department recommends, what the minister advises. Things cannot be solely devised by us as there are many factors at stake,’ Bhattacharya said to PTI, indicating that the WBCHSE will not undertake any reforms on its own in 2022 or 2023.

Read also: Record single-day August rain in national capital, highest in 14 years

In response to a question about the mode of the higher secondary examination next year, he said, ‘Things will be clearer later, depending on the (Covid-19) situation.’ Following the removal of Mahua Das from the post, the state government appointed Bhattacharya, a Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, as WBCHSE chief.

Following protests across the state by students who failed their higher secondary exams in July, this development occurred. The exam could not be conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so students were evaluated using an alternative assessment system based on their marks from previous exams. The number of failed candidates was estimated at around 18,000 and they were declared passed after re-evaluation following intervention by state officials.