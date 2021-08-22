PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, other political leaders extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Across the nation, leaders extended Raksha Bandhan greetings. Among those who wished on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

‘Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,’ PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on Rakshabandhan, urging people to ensure a safe environment for women. ‘Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times,’ tweeted Vice-President’s office.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, also greeted the nation. ‘Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,’ Amit Shah tweeted.

‘Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan’, tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Raksha Bandhan is being observed this year too.

Read also: Covid-19: State govt to provide round-the-clock vaccination services

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, PM Modi’s Pakistani sister, sent a Raksha Bandhan card and a rakhi to him. Speaking to ANI, she said, ‘I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I saw on television the way he met sports personalities recently. Being the mother of a sportsperson, I believe he will call me and my family to Delhi for tying a rakhi. My son Sufain Shaikh is one of the world’s youngest swimmers who has won many awards.’

She said, ‘This is his (PM Modi’s) quality. He is always encouraging people to work for the country. He is doing an appreciable work for the country’. Additionally, she discussed the ongoing pandemic in India and the vaccination drive. She said, ‘He is handling the vaccination drive smartly. People who used to fear getting vaccination are now getting it with his encouraging words.’

The festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which most commonly falls in August. The expression ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ Sanskrit, literally, ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care,’ refers primarily to this ritual.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special connection between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists and they exchange gifts.