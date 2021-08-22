State government extends lockdown till September 6

Chandigarh: The Haryana government extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state till September 6. The state government also announced several relaxations.

‘The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, i.e., from August 23 (5 am onwards) to September 6 (till 5 am) in the state’, said an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

As per the new order, all restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. Spas, gyms, clubhouses, restaurants/bars of Golf courses, cinema halls can operate with 50% capacity. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

100 persons can attend weddings, funerals/cremations. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons.

Students will be allowed to visit university/colleges for clearing doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.