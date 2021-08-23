Mahesh Manjrekar diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer, undergoes surgery

Mahesh Manjrekar, an actor, director and film producer, was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer and recently, had a surgery for it in Mumbai at Reliance Hospital. The procedure went well and Mahesh is currently doing much better. The actor has now been discharged from the hospital.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Manjrekar talked about this surgery and gave his health updates. He stated that he was taken to Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital ten days ago and is presently healing at home. He also added that his health is improving.

Mahesh Manjrekar has appeared in films in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. Salman Khan is a personal friend of his, and has starred in his films such as Wanted and Dabangg 3. He was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s 1962 film The War in the Hills, which starred Abhay Deol. He’ll next be featured in Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Apart from that, Mahesh Manjrekar will host the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which will air later this year.