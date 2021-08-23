Sony takes action against hackers, pulls down allegedly leaked SpiderMan trailer

It must have been a busy Sunday for Sony employees since the company moved with breakneck speed to halt an alleged leak of the ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’ trailer, which has yet to be officially released.

A rumoured SpiderMan teaser has surfaced on the internet, with some users sharing it on Twitter and on TikTok. The Marvel teaser gained a lot of traction on the internet, with fans losing their cool over it. Sony, on the other hand, acted quickly, locating those profiles and filed a copyright claim against them.

The alleged SpiderMan trailer on Twitter has been removed due to claims made by the copyright owner. Instead, clips, now read: ‘The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.’

The trailer appeared to have been recorded on a phone and had a watermark of what seemed to be someone’s name pasted over it.

Tom Holland will play the character of Peter Parker in the film. The film is set to hit theatres on 17 December.