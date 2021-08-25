Darjeeling Himalayan Railway resumed train service: Video

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed the regular services of toy train between New Jalpaiguri station and Darjeeling. The service between Darjeeling and Ghum had begun earlier on August 16. The service was resumed after a gap of 17 months. The services were suspended in March last year due to Covid-19.

At present, one train will run daily in each direction between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, 88 km apart, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Guneet Kaur said.

The toy train on this route was declared a UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’ in 1999.Both heritage steam locos built between 1889 and 1927 as well as modern diesel engines are used to pull the toy trains. The train ascends from about 100 metres above mean sea level at New Jalpaiguri to about 2,200 metres at Darjeeling.