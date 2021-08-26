30 bombs recovered from bus on the way to Bihar’s Gaya from Kolkata

Kolkata: A bus traveling from Kolkata to Gaya in Bihar was found to carry 30 crude bombs on Wednesday. Bengal Police intercepted a bus bound for Gaya from Kolkata at the Dibudih checkpoint on the West Bengal-Jharkhand border after receiving information.

According to authorities, the bus was transporting two black bags containing crude bombs, with the names of the recipients scribbled on them. A chit with a code number and the mention of a Rs 5,000 advance payment was also found in the bags. A police investigation has been initiated into the matter. Two suspects in the case have been apprehended by police.

The vehicle was carrying 18 people and the accused purposefully did not load further passengers onto the bus which indicated that the smuggling was pre-planned, police said.