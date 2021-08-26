‘Miss you captain’: BJP president K Surendran to Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran launched severe criticism against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Covid-19 situation in the state. The BJP leader accused that the Kerala government has failed to implement the instruction given by the Union Health Ministry and the people in the state are suffering due to the illogical restrictions imposed by the state.

‘The @vijayanpinarayi regime is wholly responsible for the #COVID19 situation in Kerala. The state miserably failed to implement the directions given by the @MoHFW_INDIA . The people of Kerala are suffering due to the unscientific and absurd restrictions imposed by the state govt’, tweeted Surendran. ‘Dear CM,PR work won’t quell #COVID19’, he said in another tweet.

‘The #COVID19 figures in Kerala is skyrocketing. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 31,445 new cases, 215 fatalities, and TRP is at an all-time high of 19.03%. The test positivity of Kerala is twelve times higher than the national average. Where are we heading to?’, the BJP leader asked.

The BJP leader also said that the state is waiting to watch the media briefing of the CM at 6 pm. ‘Miss you captain’, the BJP leader trolled CM.

Earlier BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also criticized the Kerala government for the mismanagement of Covid-19. Malaviya accused that India is suffering due to the mismanagement of Covid-19 situation by the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government.

‘Even after months India is still continuing to get 65% of caseload from Kerala alone. Naturally there is something broken in about how Kerala is managing the Covid there, but the question is, have they got the priority wrong. have they got the protocol wrong or have they been callous in allowing a lot of people to come out and congregate particularly on Eid al Adha. Is it what they allow at the time and they are not able to control it now’, said Malviya.