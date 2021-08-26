MK Muneer’s Facebook post against the Taliban earns him a ‘death threat’

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Minister and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, MK Muneer, received a death threat over a post on his Facebook account denouncing Taliban brutality in a crisis-hit Afghanistan.

In response to his Facebook post about the atrocities committed against the people of Afghanistan, the MLA from the Koduvally constituency in Kerala received an anonymous letter of threat. The letter demanded that the legislator pull down the post within 24 hours and apologize, or he and his family would be eliminated. Muneer has filed a complaint with the police requesting an investigation into the letter he received.

The letter, written under the name ‘Taliban Oru Vismayam’ (Taliban, an amazement), also said that Muneer’s remarks were not against the Taliban, but against the entire Muslim community. In addition, the statement warned Muneer will suffer the same fate as Professor TJ Joseph in Thodupuzha, whose hand was severed in 2010 on charges of blasphemy. PTI reported that the letter was posted from the Government Medical College area here.

Read more: Popular Front Applauds Taliban’s ‘Resistance’ Against US Power in Afghanistan

Social media users sharply criticized the Indian Union Muslim League leader for the anti-Taliban post last week. In an overall military victory, the Afghan government collapsed on August 15 after Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban captured Kabul and the presidential palace. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, a sense of fear and uncertainty has gripped the crisis-hit nation with many making desperate attempts to flee.