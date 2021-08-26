‘What a glorious tribute to Vikram Batra’: Kangana Ranaut on ‘Shershaah’

Kangana Ranaut, who has had a long-running dispute with filmmaker Karan Johar, came to social media on Thursday to laud his latest film ‘Shershaah.’

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut posted two remarks on Instagram Stories, one regarding Captain Batra and the other about the film. ‘National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days,’ she wrote in her first post.

In her second note, the actress shared a photo of Sidharth Malhotra from the flick, writing, ‘What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to the entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled.’

Shershaah is a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who died in the line of duty during the war. The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In an episode of Koffee with Karan a few years back, Kangana publicly accused Karan of being the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism.’