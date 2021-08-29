Auto driver’s daughter gets 41 lakh annual pay offer from Adobe

Kolhapur: An engineering student from Kolhapur, Maharashtra has bagged Rs 41 lakh annual pay offer from US technology firm Adobe. Amruta Karande, a 4th year software engineering student at Kolhapur Institute of Technology has got the Pre – placement offer to work as a software development engineer at Adobe’s Noida office.

‘My parents have worked extremely hard to help me pursue my studies. I am glad that I can bring some joy to them. I intend to undertake innovative research in the information technology and software field in India, said Amruta who hails form a middle-class family. Her father Vijayakumar is an autorickshaw driver while mother Rajashree is a homemaker.

‘ She scored 97% in her SSC exams. After she completed her HSC in Science, we wanted her to become a doctor. But she expressed interest in software engineering and secured admission in KIT college. We are happy with her job offer, that too even before completing her degree. We are also grateful to the college administration for helping her with pe-placement offer’, said Vijayakumar.