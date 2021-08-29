State govt to provide Rs 3 lakhs to children who lost their parents due to Covid

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Saturday (August 28) that a ‘one-time’ financial support of Rs 3 lakh will be provided to minors who lost their parents to COVID-19.

The state government will also pay for the children’s education up to graduation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.20 crore for this project, he tweeted. ‘Children who’ve lost their parents or guardians due to Covid-19 will get Rs 3 lakh as a one-time deposit next week and Rs 2000 every month till they turn 18. The expense of their education till graduation will also be taken care of by GoK. Sanctioned Rs 3.20 Cr for the project,’ the Kerala CM tweeted.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that state governments should cover the fees of children who have lost either one or both parents to coronavirus, if private schools do not waive their fees.

According to the apex court, these children may not have the means to support themselves, ‘so, it is the state which has to protect them.’ The court had been hearing a case suo motu involving the contagion of COVID-19 among children in protective homes.