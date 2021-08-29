‘Thousand apologies’: Mahindra to Kalaripayattu artist after calling him a girl

Everyone was ecstatic when industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted a recent video of a child practising Kerala’s martial art Kalaripayttu on his Twitter account. However, Mahindra misunderstood the youngster in the viral video as a ‘young woman’ and wrote in the caption as: ‘WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention.’

Meanwhile, seeing this the boy named Neelakandan Nair, a student at Kerala’s Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy responded under his video tweet and corrected Mahindra’s error by adding, ‘I am not a girl. I am a 10-year-old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu.’

Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement sir! A small correction – I am not a girl, I am a 10 year old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu. ? — Prince Of Kalaripayattu (@PrinceKalari) August 27, 2021

Mahindra tweeted an apology after getting this reply, saying: ‘A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention.’

A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention. https://t.co/cbaW8EIoMo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2021

The following are some of the reactions to Mahindra’s video:

