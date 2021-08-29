Three teen boys drown while bathing in Yamuna river; one rescued

Three young boys, aged 15 and 16, drowned in the Yamuna river on Sunday morning in Wazirabad, north Delhi and one was saved by local divers. According to authorities, all four were residents of Brijpuri in northeast Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said, ‘At around 5:30 am, a caller told the police control room (PCR) that four youngsters were drowning in the river near Sur Ghat in Wazirabad.’ When a police squad arrived, they found Bunty, 15, who had been rescued by local divers. The three other boy’s bodies were fished out of the river by rescue team members and sent to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The deceased were identified as Somveer, 16, Pankaj, 15 and Sumit, 15. Bunty is Somveer’s brother, the officer said.

According to the officer, all the four boys had left their homes at 5 am for a morning walk to a nearby park. They went to Sur Ghat for a swim in the Yamuna river after leaving the park. Since some construction work related to Delhi Metro Rail was going on there, the boys walked further and jumped into the river.