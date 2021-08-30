Karnataka aims to make Bengaluru 1st Metro city to fully vaccinate eligible population

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the government plans to make Bengaluru the first metropolis in India to completely vaccinate all its eligible residents against COVID-19.

The goal is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December, according to the minister. On Wednesday, a special vaccination drive will take place to vaccinate 10 lakh people in accordance with the government’s goal of vaccinating five lakh people every day. According to Sudhakar, the Centre provided 1.10 crore vaccines in August. The minister said that the supply has increased after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and he had a discussion with the centre. ‘We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,’ Sudhakar said. ‘We want to vaccinate five lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to two crore doses in one month,’ he said.

Sudhakar said that 4 crore vaccinations have been carried out across the state, including 1 crore within the municipal limits of Bengaluru. Measures are being taken to increase the number in districts such as Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalaburagi, he said, adding that staff will conduct the drive for slum dwellers every day. The districts bordering Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi will receive priority.

Sudhakar said that the government is considering reopening classes for standard six to eight, which have not started for over one-and-half years since the outbreak of COVID-19. ‘The government is going to take a decision that will decide the future. No major side effects have taken place due to our decision after the opening of schools and colleges starting from the ninth standard. We will take a decision on opening schools for classes from six to eight,’ Sudhakar said after the meeting.

According to him, his department recommended some strong academic decisions. The Minister appealed for cooperation from the public in the fight against COVID-19. ‘We should have a futuristic view. Third wave should not affect us, people should not die. We have made all kinds of arrangements for public health but prevention is important,’ Sudhakar said.

The minister said that the government has taken strong measures at the airport where people arriving from abroad will be required to submit to mandatory COVID tests.

During the Ganesha festival, Sudhakar spoke of public anger at restrictions, saying ‘the government is not happy by imposing restrictions. We want religious festivals to happen and religious harmony is maintained but at the same time, steps to contain the spread of the disease are equally important.’ ‘The government takes a decision based on the situation,’ the minister said.